

snowskilimanjaro

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Whoa, Man, the Scent of a

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



All the hyenas are laughing at the edge,

closing in at the scent of our culture,

dying like Gregory Peck; a vulture

committee waits; a lion's in the sedge.

Their trilling laughter fills the air with mirth,

air otherwise putrid with our disease --

gangrenous hearts, our love has cut the cheese

and now we have given away the Earth.

The snows of Kilimanjaro are gone

forever; Susan Hayward's split the scene;

there's high turbulence; the season's mean;

and dying Gregory relives the con.

They're circling now, there's movement in the grass,

and the sixth extinction has come to pass.