Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/11/2021 at 10:28 AM EST H4'ed 3/11/21



crown of thorns

(Image by Leonard J Matthews from flickr) Details DMCA

Sonnet: What Do You See Here? by John Kendall Hawkins

.

In my life, on the road to Calvary,

bouncing a basketball painted like Earth,

I came across a mad old wanderer

who offered me a Moody Blues album,

and gazed up the Hill to a hoop of thorns.

He said, "The water was turned into wine

and back next morning; they were dehydrated

and he passed around effervescent tabs of B."

He wore a Tee, hexagram 56,

and moved away, fading, an ancient ghost.

I climbed the stony path to Golgotha

and stood quietly at the free throw line.

They say a white man can't jump, but I did --

slammed Earth with a punctured fizz through God's head.