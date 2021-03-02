,

Sonnet: What, Am I A Potted Plant?

by John Kendall Hawkins

How am I supposed to know what I need

to know on a need to know basis when no one

will say what they know and just hide and bleed

in the shadows of giggly presumption?

Socrates proved that we're all ignorant boffs,

even, largely, loud-mouthed snorkel porkers

who wallow in silly-gism corkers

and who should carry around hemlock quaffs.

I don't really care anymore. It's all

relative and mean and more's on its way.

I could go Quasimodo, stand real tall

against the gawking fates, but not today.

If you won't tell me what I need to know --

who needs Socrates for my dumb to show?