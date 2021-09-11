Dinosaurs in meteor shower at the end of the Cretaceous
Sonnet: We Farted and then Earth Returned to Normal
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
O we children of the miserable corn
flaunting our GMO-driven desires,
blue-eyed blond babies, to the CRISPR born --
kids smart as, unnatural astral fires
Carl Sagan would not mistake for star stuff:
Teased out, gain-of-function space warriors,
Alexander libraries in-the-rough --
Bottoms Up! at Die Dinosauriers.
When the meteors came they had no time
to sh*t their pants, and methane gas just built,
and years millions later, the oil men came
and black gold turds ran -- Ur-luvial silt!
Climate Change is like Montezuma's revenge:
Dinos at last release their pent up stench.