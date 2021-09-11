Sonnet: We Farted and then Earth Returned to Normal

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



O we children of the miserable corn

flaunting our GMO-driven desires,

blue-eyed blond babies, to the CRISPR born --

kids smart as, unnatural astral fires

Carl Sagan would not mistake for star stuff:

Teased out, gain-of-function space warriors,

Alexander libraries in-the-rough --

Bottoms Up! at Die Dinosauriers.

When the meteors came they had no time

to sh*t their pants, and methane gas just built,

and years millions later, the oil men came

and black gold turds ran -- Ur-luvial silt!

Climate Change is like Montezuma's revenge:

Dinos at last release their pent up stench.