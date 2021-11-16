Sonnet: Watching and Waiting for a Friend to Play With

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



In memory of Graham Edge (1941-2021), drummer for the Moody Blues

.



Some friends -- grooving hiply on Dylan, Coltrane, Ska --

laughed out loud when they heard me playing Moody Blues

tunes, singing along with passion, their ganja smoke

filling the attic, their insights genius. They'd joke

about the sound: metaphysics to make you snooze.

But the Moody Blues always helped me find my ka.

Loved the drums on Singer in a Rock and Roll Band,

an intense, mad ballad that decried 'the scorchers

of the earth.' Like Bob Dylan, the Moodys refused

the mantle of conscience to change a world abused.

They got me over the hump of inner tortures

after my Catholicism lapsed and God got canned.

I know I'm out there somewhere, somewhere, already,

marbles lost -- blue, tiger's eye -- left behind, and free.

