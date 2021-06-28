 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/28/21

Sonnet: Waltzing Matilda (Apocryphal Version)

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, 2 series
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
Gordon Coutts Landscape with Swagman.
Gordon Coutts Landscape with Swagman.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gordon Coutts (1865-1937))   Details   Source   DMCA

Sonnet: Waltzing Matilda (Apocryphal Version)

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

It's a bleak song of loneliness that moves

On the Beach to tears, soundtrack of sorrow

at world's end, Dream Time without tomorrow,

dead silence comes like apocalyptic hooves.

Jack, the little ripper from Whitechapel,

stowaway on a luxury liner,

found kitchen work in the ship's warm diner,

where he met his dimpled dappled apple.

Adam and Eve in an outback Eden

waltzing to a Banjo Patterson song;

Jack's love gone wrong around the billabong

he conks her on the noggin, and she bleeds.

Sad one-man diaspora, out of stock,

heads for pretty faces at Hanging Rock.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Six Sonnets in Search of the Ideal Feminine (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/26/2021
Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/23/2021
Sonnet: The Altered States of "Man" Ahead (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/15/2021
View All 160 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

Six Sonnets in Search of the Ideal Feminine (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/26/2021
Sonnet: One Last Thing Before I Go (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/23/2021
Sonnet: The Altered States of "Man" Ahead (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 06/15/2021
View All 129 Articles in "Sonnets"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 