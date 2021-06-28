

Gordon Coutts Landscape with Swagman.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gordon Coutts (1865-1937)) Details Source DMCA



Sonnet: Waltzing Matilda (Apocryphal Version)

by John Kendall Hawkins

It's a bleak song of loneliness that moves

On the Beach to tears, soundtrack of sorrow

at world's end, Dream Time without tomorrow,

dead silence comes like apocalyptic hooves.

Jack, the little ripper from Whitechapel,

stowaway on a luxury liner,

found kitchen work in the ship's warm diner,

where he met his dimpled dappled apple.

Adam and Eve in an outback Eden

waltzing to a Banjo Patterson song;

Jack's love gone wrong around the billabong

he conks her on the noggin, and she bleeds.

Sad one-man diaspora, out of stock,

heads for pretty faces at Hanging Rock.