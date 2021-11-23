

Carolina

(Image by VladimirTro) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Up the River with a Paddle

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

She gave me a look, a load-bearing beam

supporting a repertoire of sorrows

intense as a still life energy stream

that absorbs the viewer, even borrows

his being and dissolves the field between

self and other, and her eyes were flashing,

and I was held by their delicious green,

and I could feel my own world start crashing.

She was my first love. My gaze paid the price,

overinvesting in old archetypes

of ideal desire. I've had first loves thrice

in the postmod era. I hate love. Cripes!

Open to structural analysis

is my old man river paralysis.