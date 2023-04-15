Sonnet: Two Needles in the Hay

Inspired by love's sensible facsimile,
I responded to the racy riposte in the stall:
If you accidentally touch a sensitive thing
It springs into life, into new bawdy being.
I wrote that and my burn phone number on the wall.
Then back to Motel 6 to wait for reveille.
.
Hour later, the burn rings, Andrew Sisters ringtone,
and ten minutes from then I'm rushing to the door.
There stands my stand-in, arms akimbo joie de vivre,
says she's Lola. (Was that some kind of jeu d'esprit?)
Paying by the hour, off came the clothes -- and more.
That's right, Lola. Turns. Would you like to smoke a bone?
.
Turned into a howdy doody duckrabbit day:
Me and BradleyChelsea two needles in the hay.
.
######
######