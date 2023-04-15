Sonnet: Two Needles in the Hay

Life Arts 4/15/2023 at 12:00 AM EDT H3'ed 4/15/23



A 'Cecil' I responds to the quote text below

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Inspired by love's sensible facsimile,

I responded to the racy riposte in the stall:

If you accidentally touch a sensitive thing

It springs into life, into new bawdy being.

I wrote that and my burn phone number on the wall.

Then back to Motel 6 to wait for reveille.

.



Hour later, the burn rings, Andrew Sisters ringtone,

and ten minutes from then I'm rushing to the door.

There stands my stand-in, arms akimbo joie de vivre,

says she's Lola. (Was that some kind of jeu d'esprit?)

Paying by the hour, off came the clothes -- and more.

That's right, Lola. Turns. Would you like to smoke a bone?

.



Turned into a howdy doody duckrabbit day:

Me and BradleyChelsea two needles in the hay.

.



######

The reader is invited to join TDM, my Substack subscriber list for free.

######