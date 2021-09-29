

'Testicles on a Goddess of Fertility - Ephesian Artemis'

(Image by Len Radin) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Twin Peaks Exponential and for Love

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Shoppin for the Paul Hogan Brand™ of goods --

light bulbs that pulsate and gyrate like the sun,

twelve gauge rockin-glockin alpha man gun,

the whole swathe of Macbeth's creepy-perp woods,

evil so vile you can't live -- cry, Levi

has arrived from Levant: Ach, hilf mich Gott!

He roars domination, sounds polyglot.

He raises Cain from the dead; they get high.

In Ephesus I got tired of the t*ts

said to roil night ocean tides. What's the point?

What mad monkey went to her to anoint

the new day's season? It gives me the shits.

Jim Bowie heard Hogan's cry, Here's a noif!

and hid under his bed, shakin for his loif.

Paul Hogan was the Aussie star of Crocodile Dundee and was a legend with his huge knife that he flaunted with psycho eyes.

Jim Bowie was an American frontiersman famous for his knife fights. A knife was named after him. At the Alamo, though, when Santa Ana came along, he was found under the bed, some say.