7/28/2021 at 4:35 PM EDT



The Wizard leaves in his hot air balloon. He waves goodbye to the Munchkins, flying monkeys, Irish hoi polloi, QAnoners and Proud Boys.

John Hawkins · Sonnet: Twenty Years of Schooling

Sonnet: Twenty Years of Schoolin' and They Put You On the Day Shift*

by John Kendall Hawkins

O, you could almost feel the heavy weight drop

from our shoulders as Big Mouth blew off high

into wind currents he did not control.

Please come back, some cried. I can't, said the pol,

I've risen and can't get down from the sky.

I love you, DJ, cried a knee-neck cop.

Magically He took Covid up with him;

he dropped miracle vaccines by the score,

and we went back to a nation confused --

heartless, brainless, arthritic, child abused --

Jan Sixers stormed, yelled, Nancy, she's a whore!

FBI narcs dressed just like Tiny Tim.

What a mess we've made of democracy!

Caligula sideshow hypocrisy.