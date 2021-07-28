 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Sonnet: Twenty Years of Schoolin' and They Put You On the Day Shift*

By   No comments, 2 series
The Wizard leaves in his hot air balloon. He waves goodbye to the Munchkins, flying monkeys, Irish hoi polloi, QAnoners and Proud Boys.
(Image by John Hawkins)   Details   DMCA

John Hawkins · Sonnet: Twenty Years of Schooling

Sonnet: Twenty Years of Schoolin' and They Put You On the Day Shift*

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

O, you could almost feel the heavy weight drop

from our shoulders as Big Mouth blew off high

into wind currents he did not control.

Please come back, some cried. I can't, said the pol,

I've risen and can't get down from the sky.

I love you, DJ, cried a knee-neck cop.

Magically He took Covid up with him;

he dropped miracle vaccines by the score,

and we went back to a nation confused --

heartless, brainless, arthritic, child abused --

Jan Sixers stormed, yelled, Nancy, she's a whore!

FBI narcs dressed just like Tiny Tim.

What a mess we've made of democracy!

Caligula sideshow hypocrisy.

  • The Bard from Duluth, "Subterranean Homesick Blues"

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
