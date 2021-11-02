

Still from 2001: A Space Odyssey

(Image by MGM) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Trick or Treat, Here's Climate Change

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



All's Hollow Eve and a solar flare splashes down

and wipes away the unearned, broadband smirk of Man;

Meta loses Face, Twatter's having conniptions,

and Porn Hub's MILF men have lost their key encryptions.

The lights have gone out on Broadway's new hit, Ayn Rand!

and the so-called heart of darkness has gone to town.

The grids are caught with their pants down everywhere,

and the electromagnetic pulse melts mother

-boards across the global village, except Third World

nations, such as Borneo or PNG. Hurled

epithets no longer go viral. Big Brother,

MIC, Deep State, Five Eyes, and Donald Trump disappear.

And when the Family of Man ascends "again,"

the watering hole's population's down to 10.