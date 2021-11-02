Sonnet: Trick or Treat, Here's Climate Change
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
All's Hollow Eve and a solar flare splashes down
and wipes away the unearned, broadband smirk of Man;
Meta loses Face, Twatter's having conniptions,
and Porn Hub's MILF men have lost their key encryptions.
The lights have gone out on Broadway's new hit, Ayn Rand!
and the so-called heart of darkness has gone to town.
The grids are caught with their pants down everywhere,
and the electromagnetic pulse melts mother
-boards across the global village, except Third World
nations, such as Borneo or PNG. Hurled
epithets no longer go viral. Big Brother,
MIC, Deep State, Five Eyes, and Donald Trump disappear.
And when the Family of Man ascends "again,"
the watering hole's population's down to 10.