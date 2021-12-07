Sonnet: Toast to the French with Syrup

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The dazzle in the drizzle, late street nights,

high on the heroine riding shotgun,

a blonde telling jokes, risque' just for fun,

"I Kissed A Girl" on the radio. Lights

greened, two hours before old dawn rises, new.

I'd reach in the dark for her fishnet hose,

but I grab the clutch, gear down, note her toes,

and pull into a Mickey D's Drive Thru.

I order coffee, Ann speaks French,

Hypocrite, lecteur, some hash browns

and OJ, mon semblance. Carmen frowns,

Non, mon soeur, non semblance. Eat my stench.

We drive and drive through miles of sweeping rain;

Ann's hash brown munch, fish nets, couldn't complain.