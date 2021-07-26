Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 7/26/2021 at 2:29 PM EDT

Sonnet: To Your Immaculate Glory (with a Fellini Ending)

by John Kendall Hawkins

We sat together on a pew, the dark

engaged us, its silence a vigil's rose

whose fragrance brought such ecstasy to those

eyes of yours, soft in that light -- God's own spark.

I've seen your heart ache for the world's sorrow,

for the wordless epiphanies, for hope

in the mysteries of the sacred trope

that lies hidden in souls of tomorrow.

All I hear's Beatrice this and Beatrice that,

but sitting here, your head framed in glory --

stained glass stations of the cross tell His story --

for my money, you're the Immaculate.

Fellini: one whore to another goes,

Dove la vita? You: Who the f*ck knows?