

The Birds directed by Hitchcock

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Through the Abyssing Glass

by John Kendall Hawkins

I can't speak for the animals we named,

who watch as homo erectus slaughters

each other, murders the world unashamed --

species falling by the day; sons, daughters

brought into a world at the end of time,

a space without a future, completing

the selfishness of our species, no rhyme,

no reason left for genic competing.

It's like we're mafiosi wise guys -- whack! --

down goes a forest, species, DNA.

"No one sees nothin', nobody talks smack --"

Broadcast that and then go the f*ck away.

And we live by a Dark Ages motto:

It is what it is. Cruise control, auto.