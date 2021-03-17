The Birds directed by Hitchcock
Sonnet: Through the Abyssing Glass
by John Kendall Hawkins.
I can't speak for the animals we named,
who watch as homo erectus slaughters
each other, murders the world unashamed --
species falling by the day; sons, daughters
brought into a world at the end of time,
a space without a future, completing
the selfishness of our species, no rhyme,
no reason left for genic competing.
It's like we're mafiosi wise guys -- whack! --
down goes a forest, species, DNA.
"No one sees nothin', nobody talks smack --"
Broadcast that and then go the f*ck away.
And we live by a Dark Ages motto:
It is what it is. Cruise control, auto.