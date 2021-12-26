Sonnet: The War for Hearts and Minds
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
There's a strange, yet familiar, new kind of rampage
monster set loose by Big Gov and the State's deep tools,
difficult to discern because they're unseen, drools
straight out of, not Compton, but the whitey Dark Age
ahead, the Singularity that's all the rage:
machines to men to boys, Deep Blue ghouls,
genuflecting like Gary Kasparov's pawns, fools
locked up, like Moses; a Planet of the Apes cage.
Mind-hacking technology's the strange new ticket;
it started with the hivemind approach, then someone
(omerta!) worked out something so f*cking wicked
that all the paradigms of Man are now undone.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).