Still from The Planet of the Apes (1968)

Sonnet: The War for Hearts and Minds

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



There's a strange, yet familiar, new kind of rampage

monster set loose by Big Gov and the State's deep tools,

difficult to discern because they're unseen, drools

straight out of, not Compton, but the whitey Dark Age

ahead, the Singularity that's all the rage:

machines to men to boys, Deep Blue ghouls,

genuflecting like Gary Kasparov's pawns, fools

locked up, like Moses; a Planet of the Apes cage.

Mind-hacking technology's the strange new ticket;

it started with the hivemind approach, then someone

(omerta!) worked out something so f*cking wicked

that all the paradigms of Man are now undone.

