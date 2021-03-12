blake_minotaur
(Image by Art Gallery ErgsArt) Details DMCA
Sonnet: The Shallow Graves
by John Kendall Hawkins
Deep in this world of shallow gravity
in switchback mazes by the sea, dead ends
scream "I'm Truth" and lead to depravity;
up come Nicholson faces with the bends.
In Shining, the book, the maze came to life,
no cgi in those days, and you took
refuge in the paper rose, found a wife
in the crenellations you madman-shook.
Eliot talked reunification
of the fire and the rose, some tango chick
set aflame, monster haruspication,
and the healing of the dark burn ward sick.
This minor tau's prison goes to the head,
but it's a wet global Salem instead.