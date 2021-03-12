Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/12/2021 at 11:38 PM EST

Sonnet: The Shallow Graves

by John Kendall Hawkins

.





Deep in this world of shallow gravity

in switchback mazes by the sea, dead ends

scream "I'm Truth" and lead to depravity;

up come Nicholson faces with the bends.

In Shining, the book, the maze came to life,

no cgi in those days, and you took

refuge in the paper rose, found a wife

in the crenellations you madman-shook.

Eliot talked reunification

of the fire and the rose, some tango chick

set aflame, monster haruspication,

and the healing of the dark burn ward sick.

This minor tau's prison goes to the head,

but it's a wet global Salem instead.