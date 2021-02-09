Sonnet: The Real Dawn of Man

by John Kendall Hawkins

Well, they said that it wouldn't be easy,

with fire-eyed leopards keeping us awake,

and the exile including the garden snake

who "gazed" at Eve, food that made us queasy;

homos -- erectus, sapiens, pithecus--

trying to figure out our taxonomy

one minute, the next Deuteronomy;

Jesus: "I'll be back." Holy Sisyphus!

Then one night, eyes opened, it dawned on me,

over and over, and I heard a hum

from the wilderness, sweet and high, come

to deliver us with a plinth. You'll see.

Forever in search of my human kind,

and love, in the white noise of my Hivemind.