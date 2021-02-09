Sonnet: The Real Dawn of Man
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Well, they said that it wouldn't be easy,
with fire-eyed leopards keeping us awake,
and the exile including the garden snake
who "gazed" at Eve, food that made us queasy;
homos -- erectus, sapiens, pithecus--
trying to figure out our taxonomy
one minute, the next Deuteronomy;
Jesus: "I'll be back." Holy Sisyphus!
Then one night, eyes opened, it dawned on me,
over and over, and I heard a hum
from the wilderness, sweet and high, come
to deliver us with a plinth. You'll see.
Forever in search of my human kind,
and love, in the white noise of my Hivemind.