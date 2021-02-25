Sonnet: The Old Testicle Gods Return

Judgement Day
By John
Kendall Hawkins
.
In the future, and the future is now,
they'll come at us like gargoyles smiling,
psychopathic monsters, free, compiling
data, gathering timelines, and oh boy
will they party hearty as our judges,
calling us to task for sins they embrace,
laughing at the bewildered human race,
who struggle to discern truth from fudges.
Yes, one day a knock at the door will come
and you'll answer for 50 years ago,
some hearsay allegation - don't say No -
algorithms do not lie, raise your bum.
Some silly Silicon liked the idea
Of installing Judgement Day data fear.