Sonnet: The Old Testicle Gods Return

Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 2/25/2021 at 01:28:04

By John Kendall Hawkins

.



In the future, and the future is now,

they'll come at us like gargoyles smiling,

psychopathic monsters, free, compiling

data, gathering timelines, and oh boy

will they party hearty as our judges,

calling us to task for sins they embrace,

laughing at the bewildered human race,

who struggle to discern truth from fudges.

Yes, one day a knock at the door will come

and you'll answer for 50 years ago,

some hearsay allegation - don't say No -

algorithms do not lie, raise your bum.

Some silly Silicon liked the idea

Of installing Judgement Day data fear.