Sonnet: The New Afghan-Chinese Pipeline

by John Kendall Hawkins

It's Saigon again, another lost war --

asset-rats climbing gunships to get out

looking chic in their Che tees, stonewashed jeans,

and neoliberal middle class teens,

who have been offered preferred placements, shout,

We'll be back, and Taliban smile, What for?

As American economic turmoil

quickly turns into that chaos Chinese

are said to feed on, their chopsticks ready,

Taliban-talking and Silk Road heady,

it could spell the end of democracies,

and all of it just for the love of oil.

As Bart Simpson would say: Don't have a cow,

man. Just another case of dicky Tao.