Sonnet: The Mad Sassafras Sinecure

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



giggles and google a gaggle of geese

honkeys flying in a north passage breeze

.



What the mighty whitey gonna do when

the androids come and strip him of his zen?

.



He gonna shake his vanilla puddin?

He gonna snake, be all dance floor wooden?

.



Member the Bard, "Geez, I can't find my knees?"

Did he mean acid, Nam or some disease?

.



Haven't thought about the VA in years:

the sexy nurses they hired brought me tears.

.



Chow Hall, still recall fights over jello;

they would squeeze each other blind, and bellow.

.



O, Nurse Agnes was a moveable feast.

My thinking, beast; o my god, all beast.