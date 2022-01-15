Sonnet: The Mad Sassafras Sinecure
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
giggles and google a gaggle of geese
honkeys flying in a north passage breeze
.
What the mighty whitey gonna do when
the androids come and strip him of his zen?
.
He gonna shake his vanilla puddin?
He gonna snake, be all dance floor wooden?
.
Member the Bard, "Geez, I can't find my knees?"
Did he mean acid, Nam or some disease?
.
Haven't thought about the VA in years:
the sexy nurses they hired brought me tears.
.
Chow Hall, still recall fights over jello;
they would squeeze each other blind, and bellow.
.
O, Nurse Agnes was a moveable feast.
My thinking, beast; o my god, all beast.