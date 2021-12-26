Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 12/26/2021 at 12:33 PM EST



'Amazing Grace' Still from The Shining (Kubrick)

(Image by Warner Bros) Details DMCA



Sonnet: The Laughing Dead Lady

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The laughing dead lady you thought you loved,

who once tempted you with devil's food cake,

turns out to be an asterisk, a footnote fake

you took a bath with. When pushed came to shoved

your Ideal Fem drove you out of the room

you kept your phantasies locked away in --

your groomed sense of privileged, pampered sin

that now, in the cackle's draft, spells your doom.

Maybe you think this is a love poem

sent to charm you with my wild, plastic wit;

a homily to old virtues, in a skit

meant to distract you from the fires of Rome.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).