Sonnet: The Greco-Roman World Unfurled The past's an embarrassment of riches, filled with minotaurs and angels with clews, info to give or take away the blues, and hells of fire, whispered fragile wishes -- in short, a plastic cornucopia without real shape or substance, and yet, full of teeming consciousness, an underpull wave of dysfunctional utopia. Yesterday I read that Cleopatra was really Greek, meaning when she frenched Mark Antony, tongue deep in his Roman cheek, ancient worlds collided -- kama sutra! We owe much to the Greco-Roman world: Its history unctuous and unfurled.

John Kendall Hawkins



