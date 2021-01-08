The Death of Cleopatra arthur.
Sonnet: The Greco-Roman World Unfurled
The past's an embarrassment of riches,
filled with minotaurs and angels with clews,
info to give or take away the blues,
and hells of fire, whispered fragile wishes --
in short, a plastic cornucopia
without real shape or substance, and yet, full
of teeming consciousness, an underpull
wave of dysfunctional utopia.
Yesterday I read that Cleopatra
was really Greek, meaning when she frenched Mark
Antony, tongue deep in his Roman cheek,
ancient worlds collided -- kama sutra!
We owe much to the Greco-Roman world:
Its history unctuous and unfurled.