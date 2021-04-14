Evel Knievel monument in Twin Falls.
Sonnet: The Great Leap of Fate
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Sometimes I feel like Evel Knievel
right there revving at the edge of the Snake
sizing up the leap his jet bike must make
to cross to the other side of evil.
It's televised, all eyes are on this feat.
The deck is stacked, I'm the Joker. They laugh
with the sponsors of human error, Gaffe.
Vroom, vroom. I measure, fiddle in my seat.
But I'm no Knievel or McQueen. My leap
is over the abyss where all light dies.
I'm urged on: have faith: laughter in their eyes,
shallow wagers at the cusp of the deep.
I can save no one, not even myself,
no one can jump such darkness-in-itself.