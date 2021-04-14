Sonnet: The Great Leap of Fate

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Sometimes I feel like Evel Knievel

right there revving at the edge of the Snake

sizing up the leap his jet bike must make

to cross to the other side of evil.

It's televised, all eyes are on this feat.

The deck is stacked, I'm the Joker. They laugh

with the sponsors of human error, Gaffe.

Vroom, vroom. I measure, fiddle in my seat.

But I'm no Knievel or McQueen. My leap

is over the abyss where all light dies.

I'm urged on: have faith: laughter in their eyes,

shallow wagers at the cusp of the deep.

I can save no one, not even myself,

no one can jump such darkness-in-itself.