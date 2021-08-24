Sonnet: The Gods of Small Things



'Putin - a fascist slut'

by John Kendall Hawkins

They are zoos on two legs who think they're Zeus

or, alternatively, John Wayne Gacys --

one-man pomps marching together -- Macys! --

turkey Pol Pot pies in their freezers ooze.

They'll fight for money, 'mystique,' not for You;

call oil lines peace pipes and pass em around,

snuff out freedom with a silencer sound;

all gain-of-function -- Yabba-dabba-doo!

See Climate Change as opportunity:

shock and awe as a dancing light show:

dead children (worth it) make Madeleine1 glow:

Colonial's2 ransom a windfall. You'll see.

All such nonsense for a color TV;

money for nothing and the Czechs for free

1. Madeleine: a small rich shell-shaped cake. Derives from Magdalene, as in Mary Magdalene, the holy footwasher who went around helping to explain why His sacrifice was so necessary and worth it. Also known as a sponge cake.

2. As an interesting tidbit, Joe Blount, CEO of Colonial, was the president of Unocal (as part of consortium of eager oily beavers called CentGas) during the early Afghan pipeline years.