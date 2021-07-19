

Frankie Has A Floe On

Sonnet: The Gods of Horror Among Us

by John Kendall Hawkins

The real virus is people who think they're gods;

such Dr. Frankensteins are on the loose

everywhere. Brain implants? What the f*ck

was Elon Musk thinking? Club Joy Luck

designs CRISPR babes: stuff to cook our goose.

Gain-of-function breakouts. What are the odds?

Google in charge of the quantum machines.

I even heard that chemtrails may be real.

Bezos wants cul-de-sacs in outer space.

Dunno, maybe I'm stepping out of place,

but I'm not yet ready to put out a squeal --

some pig implanted with Musk's CRISPR genes.

Shelley's monster leaps from thaw floe to floe.

The Titanic is going down real slow.