 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/19/21

Sonnet: The Gods of Horror Among Us

By   No comments, 3 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
Frankie Has A Floe On
Frankie Has A Floe On
(Image by monstersforsale)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: The Gods of Horror Among Us

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

The real virus is people who think they're gods;

such Dr. Frankensteins are on the loose

everywhere. Brain implants? What the f*ck

was Elon Musk thinking? Club Joy Luck

designs CRISPR babes: stuff to cook our goose.

Gain-of-function breakouts. What are the odds?

Google in charge of the quantum machines.

I even heard that chemtrails may be real.

Bezos wants cul-de-sacs in outer space.

Dunno, maybe I'm stepping out of place,

but I'm not yet ready to put out a squeal --

some pig implanted with Musk's CRISPR genes.

Shelley's monster leaps from thaw floe to floe.

The Titanic is going down real slow.


  1. Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Implant Trials Later This Year; How Safe Is It?

  2. China jails scientists for CRISPR gene-edited babies

  3. NIH Lifts Funding Pause on Gain-of-Function Research

  4. Google claims it has achieved 'quantum supremacy' - but IBM disagrees

  5. U.S. Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change, Report Commissioned By Pentagon Says

  6. Jeff Bezos foresees a trillion people living in millions of space colonies.


    (Article changed on Jul 19, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2021
Sonnet: I Don't Want To Set the World on Fire (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2021
Sonnet: A Woof Woof, Woof Woof Poem (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/16/2021
View All 142 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "Op-Eds"

Secrets of Snowden's Memoirs: Part 2: Verax versus Mendax (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/12/2021
Colonial Pipeline and the Rolling Pearl Harbors Ahead (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/16/2021
R-a-a-S Claut! Robin Hood's Apologized to the King! UPDATED 05/15! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/13/2021
View All 12 Articles in "Op-Eds"
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2021
Sonnet: I Don't Want To Set the World on Fire (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2021
Sonnet: A Woof Woof, Woof Woof Poem (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/16/2021
View All 173 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 