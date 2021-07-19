Frankie Has A Floe On
Sonnet: The Gods of Horror Among Us
by John Kendall Hawkins
The real virus is people who think they're gods;
such Dr. Frankensteins are on the loose
everywhere. Brain implants? What the f*ck
was Elon Musk thinking? Club Joy Luck
designs CRISPR babes: stuff to cook our goose.
Gain-of-function breakouts. What are the odds?
Google in charge of the quantum machines.
I even heard that chemtrails may be real.
Bezos wants cul-de-sacs in outer space.
Dunno, maybe I'm stepping out of place,
but I'm not yet ready to put out a squeal --
some pig implanted with Musk's CRISPR genes.
Shelley's monster leaps from thaw floe to floe.
The Titanic is going down real slow.
Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Implant Trials Later This Year; How Safe Is It?
Google claims it has achieved 'quantum supremacy' - but IBM disagrees
U.S. Military Could Collapse Within 20 Years Due to Climate Change, Report Commissioned By Pentagon Says
Jeff Bezos foresees a trillion people living in millions of space colonies.
