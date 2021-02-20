Exclusive to OpEdNews: Sci Tech 2/20/2021 at 17:09:23 H4'ed 2/20/21

Sonnet: The Eyes Have It

by John Kendall Hawkins



With the many thieves of light all around

me, whorling black holes when I close my eyes:

not Van Gogh's starry starry fires, but spies,

panoptici beasts that stare, make no sound,

internalized pin prick spots: I am lost.

There is no return from this paradigm

shift, this valley of the shadows, this time

out of time, like a machine-driven ghost.

Easter's promise: transubstantiation.

Phoenix, Icarus, Prometheus: fires.

From tyros to pyros, matchstick desires

lighting the way: transhumanization.

