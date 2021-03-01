dark ages
Sonnet: The Dark Ages Return With A Vengeance
by John Kendall Hawkins
Monsters with their scales of Just Is romp in
all swagger, magical thinking fingers
extended warlock-like, real humdingers
calling the shots, laying down a pomp spin,
saying, it has always been that way here
in this Hell-dressed-in-Paradise clothing,
invisibly and unspoken. Nothing
can prepare for the epiphany there.
Now, there's a kangaroo court in your head,
mobsters presiding. It's not a trial
so much as a New World Order style.
