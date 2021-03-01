Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 3/1/2021 at 21:34:10

Sonnet: The Dark Ages Return With A Vengeance

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Monsters with their scales of Just Is romp in

all swagger, magical thinking fingers

extended warlock-like, real humdingers

calling the shots, laying down a pomp spin,

saying, it has always been that way here

in this Hell-dressed-in-Paradise clothing,

invisibly and unspoken. Nothing

can prepare for the epiphany there.

Now, there's a kangaroo court in your head,

mobsters presiding. It's not a trial

so much as a New World Order style.

