

'Social Media Mixed Icons - Banner'

(Image by Visual Content) Details DMCA



Pilgrims on hajj at the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade (the former Snowden slave plantation site)*

Sonnet: The Danger of Worshipping One's Own Demise

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It won't be long until the hivemind swarms

in ecstatic circles around the sun,

like glad bees around triumphant honey.

Mass surveillance costs a lot of money,

drawn from the energy of toil and fun,

and shields us from the world's assorted harms.

If you see something say something but don't

say much -- just pass it along to your boss

and keep shuffling in the revolution

that's taken the place of evolution:

the master-slave commie-cappie struggle dross

is now resolved in syntheses of want.

Well I don't know about you, my good friend,

but this hajj season I intend to spend.