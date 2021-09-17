'Social Media Mixed Icons - Banner'
Pilgrims on hajj at the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade (the former Snowden slave plantation site)*
Sonnet: The Danger of Worshipping One's Own Demise
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It won't be long until the hivemind swarms
in ecstatic circles around the sun,
like glad bees around triumphant honey.
Mass surveillance costs a lot of money,
drawn from the energy of toil and fun,
and shields us from the world's assorted harms.
If you see something say something but don't
say much -- just pass it along to your boss
and keep shuffling in the revolution
that's taken the place of evolution:
the master-slave commie-cappie struggle dross
is now resolved in syntheses of want.
Well I don't know about you, my good friend,
but this hajj season I intend to spend.