Sonnet: The Couch Potato Family

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/9/2021 at 9:20 PM EST

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



The Couch Potatoes were growing new eyes,

playing G.O.D. on the smart TV,

turn the world into a monstrosity,

extra points for sobs, megapoints for sighs.

They'd hacked a fresh mind right after breakfast.

Tony had the target apoplectic --

he fought the force and tried to reject it;

Finally he broke, wore their necklace.

Tony soon tired of cracking single eggs.

Lefties were easy, but Tony was bored.

He ached for a transformative smorgasbord

of Greens and Hams he could knock down some pegs.

They sit there humorless, grapes of wrath,

