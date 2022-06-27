 
 
Life Arts

Sonnet: The Conservative Monster Virus

'When Monsters Cry'
(Image by Petri Damstén)   Details   DMCA

Look out, the pack alphas are on the move,

promising atrocities by the hour;

back to the Holocaust denial groove,

disembodied voices, old world power

rising from the methane gas, and yelling

with Cain's echo lungs, They had it coming.

Pol Pot's pyramids; time for some helling;

there's no more cogito ergo summing.

Crypts are ajar, the vamps are coming out;

the Left can be seen running for its life;

Foolishness in place of skeptical doubt;

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern play the fife.

Clearly, it's gonna be a mean season.

You lift your nose and can smell the treason.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
