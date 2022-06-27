Sonnet: The Conservative Monster Virus



'When Monsters Cry'

Look out, the pack alphas are on the move,

promising atrocities by the hour;

back to the Holocaust denial groove,

disembodied voices, old world power

rising from the methane gas, and yelling

with Cain's echo lungs, They had it coming.

Pol Pot's pyramids; time for some helling;

there's no more cogito ergo summing.

Crypts are ajar, the vamps are coming out;

the Left can be seen running for its life;

Foolishness in place of skeptical doubt;

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern play the fife.

Clearly, it's gonna be a mean season.

You lift your nose and can smell the treason.