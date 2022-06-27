Sonnet: The Conservative Monster Virus

Look out, the pack alphas are on the move,
promising atrocities by the hour;
back to the Holocaust denial groove,
disembodied voices, old world power
rising from the methane gas, and yelling
with Cain's echo lungs, They had it coming.
Pol Pot's pyramids; time for some helling;
there's no more cogito ergo summing.
Crypts are ajar, the vamps are coming out;
the Left can be seen running for its life;
Foolishness in place of skeptical doubt;
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern play the fife.
Clearly, it's gonna be a mean season.
You lift your nose and can smell the treason.