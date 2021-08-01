Sonnet: The Church of the Quantum

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The priest read from the Book of Multiverse

some apocryphal long-forgotten curse.

.



Little cluster fucks of laughter rained down

from the goyles amused at our apostasy

as we marched from the Church of the Quantum

all duckrabbit happy, qbit wampum

jingling in our jeans, post-hypocrisy,

fast-talking like auctioneers on the town.

.



I had the jitters, felt the need to pee,

angry that they'd served up diuretic tea.

.



At home we watched two-minute hate, no sounds,

I was a formless, gormless monster, all steam,

alternating between Kate and Jim Beam;

we made duckrabbit love, in/out, off/on hounds.