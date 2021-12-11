Sonnet: The Body's Mind Problem

I thought that I knew all that there was to

.



I'm old now and spend time wondering who'll die first --

Chomsky, Nader, Kissinger, Bob Dylan, or me:

three old heroes, a sidekick villain, and a flea

on an itchy, tired dogma with a slopping thirst.

Noam says Think and that's all you really need to know.

Ralph says Think about who governs you and pro-act.

K. says Think and proceeds to sign the devil's pact.

Bob says Think what you will: the cleansing winds will blow.

Cogito ergo sum's about all you can say

is true, and then only if the light is switched on.

Everything else is a gypsy grifter's con;

an old confidence game; living from sway to sway.

I'd like to think at my old age I've learned something

to keep me company in the dark where I sing.