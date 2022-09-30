Sonnet: The Blossoming Heart



Paul Newman in a still from Sometimes A Great Notion (1971)

(Image by Universal) Details DMCA



The blossoming heart wakes to New Morning

on the stereo, "Man in Me" set free,

in the parlance of our times. Time to be.

Wake and smell the pine coffin's suborning

of consciousness. It's a scratch and sniff world.

The light bulb goes from dim and dark to bright.

Call it Woke. Or call it absence of night.

Sit up, sleepy log, or you will be birled.

Newman in Notion rude finger held high:

roll em, roll em, roll em, keep them loggies

rollin, raw pride. Times a-changin, froggies.

Take the leap and make them reach for the sky!

In the parlance. In the parlor. Shake dust --

cause, mofo, it's time to be free or bust.