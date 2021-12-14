Sonnet: The Ashen-Faced Vampires of Light

Sonnet: The Vampires of Light Ahead

I had never heard such sounds come from anything human.

Monsters of empathy are among us,

honey pots of horror who lure with cries

of desolation and woe, but their eyes

are cold and their tears like ice. They wrong us

by stealing the fire in our hearts for good

works, leveraging our love as weakness,

see us as jail fish, long to make a mess

of all the laws we thought we understood.

These beasts are coming out of the closet,

now that the new darkest age is ahead,

when we become half-alive and half-dead,

hosts for an AI blood child deposit.

I've seen such darkness, the sum of all fear,

in the vast emptiness everywhere.