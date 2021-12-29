

Sonnet: The After Image of Love, Look Closely

by John Kendall Hawkins

In this scenario, God is dead. If you look



closely at the frame, you'll see him walking the light,

and the morning's emptiness seems fresh with new sight,

the crucifix on the hill is the focal hook.

The frame comes at the end of a film: One man's life

filled with the gold of giving hope, seized and taken,

asks as we all do, Why have I been forsaken?

In the silence that ensues, temptation and grief

form the nexus of a simple cosmology,

where order and chaos fight, endless upheavals

forever unresolved, alive in cathedrals

as introjected torment, God's tautology.

Pilate, Rome's deep state operative: Ecce Homo.

We reel now, the emptiness felt, death in slo-mo.