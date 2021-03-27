Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 3/27/2021 at 3:59 PM EDT H4'ed 3/27/21



Cheeky Bravehearts

Sonnet: Super Free, Look at Me

by John Kendall Hawkins



All we know about cheeky bravehearts is

they boast no underwear giving bollocks

to authoritarianist cocks

of the walk who do not know what art is.

But this crazy new craze -- 'super freeing'--

letting it all hang down, all that's left, kilting,

as it were, is it dark? Quilty Quilting?

Part of the re-make of human being?

I'm an old man to question such freedom,

