Cheeky Bravehearts
Sonnet: Super Free, Look at Me
by John Kendall Hawkins
All we know about cheeky bravehearts is
they boast no underwear giving bollocks
to authoritarianist cocks
of the walk who do not know what art is.
But this crazy new craze -- 'super freeing'--
letting it all hang down, all that's left, kilting,
as it were, is it dark? Quilty Quilting?
Part of the re-make of human being?
I'm an old man to question such freedom,
