

'cdcovers/ravi shankar (1)/concerto for sitar & orchestra ravi shankar.jpg'

Sonnet: Strum Along With A Sitar To Understand

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Let's talk panpsychism and the benefits it brings:

Nicer bed sheets at Motel 6s of the mind,

where you laze around with "Linda," your double-bind;

watch pay and pay TV, listen to dingalings.

Like most isms there are limits to what you'll believe.

Someone says, It depends on what your def of is is.

'Tort, Blind Willy Leaps on the sexophone jizz jizz.

No double-bind double-talk -- what you need's reprieve.

The glitter is in everything, my gal would cling.

There are lots of questions beginning to emerge,

like bolshy viruses from some wilderness purge.

Consciousness is a virus humans taught to sing.

It was great while it lasted; now we slobber.

Humans are stonehenged goofballs AIs muse over.