Sonnet: Stooge at Niagara Falls
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
the gagagoogoo megalos are on their way
they're coming from all directions, inside and out
think of highways full of clown cars, festive and gay
ass out window, tweaky bulb horn, upside down pout
they arrive in threes like the left-wing Marx brothers,
Larry, Moe, and Curly pseudos, mufflers farting
for effect, real John Wayne Gacy psycho mothers
backflipping, saultysomering, wheelycarting
kennelheads their neurons barking mad dogmatists
auschwitz searchlight eyes shower room dober Perkins
mad as hatfields -- the real mccoys -- queen dramatists
oohs and aahs by the hour at all the berserkins
Have you ever seen a Jodorowsky movie?
Some people think phantasmagoria's groovy.
FASCISM'S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT