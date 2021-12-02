

Three Stooges: Self-Made Maids

(Image by twm1340) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Stooge at Niagara Falls

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



the gagagoogoo megalos are on their way

they're coming from all directions, inside and out

think of highways full of clown cars, festive and gay

ass out window, tweaky bulb horn, upside down pout

they arrive in threes like the left-wing Marx brothers,

Larry, Moe, and Curly pseudos, mufflers farting

for effect, real John Wayne Gacy psycho mothers

backflipping, saultysomering, wheelycarting

kennelheads their neurons barking mad dogmatists

auschwitz searchlight eyes shower room dober Perkins

mad as hatfields -- the real mccoys -- queen dramatists

oohs and aahs by the hour at all the berserkins

Have you ever seen a Jodorowsky movie?

Some people think phantasmagoria's groovy.

<span id="XinhaEditingStart"></span><span id="XinhaEditingEnd"></span>