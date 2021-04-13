

Shooting star, Fujifilm.

(Image by scotbot)



Sonnet: Star Stuffed

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



There were days I used to live Vangelisly,

Sagan in a star field saying billions

of stars, light years, and I would relishly

contemplate being, while vaudevillians

would stage the Real, pull duckrabbits from hats --

Einstein, Heisenberg, the Marx Brothers --

their italldependsonhowyoulookats

the zany disruptors of Our Fathers

to the little confirmed Catholic boys --

one minute lighting soft vigil candles,

next holding them up to Dylan, making noise,

fighting the Man, handle-stealing vandals.

A bony darkness at the end of time --

the fate of all stars, even if they rhyme.