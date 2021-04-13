 
 
Sonnet: Star Stuffed

Sonnet: Star Stuffed

by John Kendall Hawkins

There were days I used to live Vangelisly,

Sagan in a star field saying billions

of stars, light years, and I would relishly

contemplate being, while vaudevillians

would stage the Real, pull duckrabbits from hats --

Einstein, Heisenberg, the Marx Brothers --

their italldependsonhowyoulookats

the zany disruptors of Our Fathers

to the little confirmed Catholic boys --

one minute lighting soft vigil candles,

next holding them up to Dylan, making noise,

fighting the Man, handle-stealing vandals.

A bony darkness at the end of time --

the fate of all stars, even if they rhyme.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

