Sonnet Sonnet



Sonnet mesh net device

(Image by Kickstarter) Details DMCA



The World's Most Advanced Off-Grid Mobile Mesh Network

is now available for the desperadoes

seeking escape from a world of drive-thru tacos --

one more way of making fun of the poor by pork

barrel-chested organ-grinding monkeys with caps

that say MAGA, pronounced ga-ga; poor o' whitey

got dem blues he stole, like in Get Out! Peele's bitey

horror satire of stylized empathy raps.

The mesh network loses social media apps,

but we can still text, call, map, and see each other,

a wild bunch back to seeking the lap of Mother

and there's an SOS button that plays like "Taps."

"We Gotta Get Out of This Place," the Animals

sang, long ago; we failed, and now we're manimals.

