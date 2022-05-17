Sonnet Sonnet

The World's Most Advanced Off-Grid Mobile Mesh Network
is now available for the desperadoes
seeking escape from a world of drive-thru tacos --
one more way of making fun of the poor by pork
barrel-chested organ-grinding monkeys with caps
that say MAGA, pronounced ga-ga; poor o' whitey
got dem blues he stole, like in Get Out! Peele's bitey
horror satire of stylized empathy raps.
The mesh network loses social media apps,
but we can still text, call, map, and see each other,
a wild bunch back to seeking the lap of Mother
and there's an SOS button that plays like "Taps."
"We Gotta Get Out of This Place," the Animals
sang, long ago; we failed, and now we're manimals.