Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 7/27/2021 at 3:05 PM EDT H4'ed 7/27/21



All the subliminal signs were there in the ice cubes.

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Something Happened During the Terry O'Reilly Brawl

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



We've hit the iceberg and we're going down.

Now we'll decide who gets that last boat ride

to the center circle of Dante's Hell,

a port town near where the Mayflower fell

onto deaf ears of corn -- GMO pride --

we dissed the warning, all eyes on the clown.

All signs were there in the subliminal,

tinkling ice cubes of our Chevis Regal:

little sex scenes filled with violent death --

brim-quimmy naked ladies out of breath

who Darwin must have missed on the Beagle --

hidden persuader, whispered liminal.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).