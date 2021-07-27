Sonnet: Something Happened During the Terry O'Reilly Brawl
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
We've hit the iceberg and we're going down.
Now we'll decide who gets that last boat ride
to the center circle of Dante's Hell,
a port town near where the Mayflower fell
onto deaf ears of corn -- GMO pride --
we dissed the warning, all eyes on the clown.
All signs were there in the subliminal,
tinkling ice cubes of our Chevis Regal:
little sex scenes filled with violent death --
brim-quimmy naked ladies out of breath
who Darwin must have missed on the Beagle --
hidden persuader, whispered liminal.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).