'North By Northwest'
(Image by Chris Devers) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Someone's Chemtrailed My Consciousness
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Something's wrong with consciousness. Whatever will we do?
Sparks don't fly; morning leaves don't have the same shimmer;
my froggy tadpoles don't have a single swimmer.
Aliens have taken over the mental zoo.
My dreams have phantasmagorical viral warts.
I punched a guy in the face who said, Kafkaesque,
and I went looking for some killer shrooms and mesc
to tide me over. I was feeling out of sorts.
Just imagine if you had gremlins in your head,
felt all Truman Show, had thoughts not yours, and voices
mocking you with timelines and double-bind choices.
Bloodsport fascism. The Tibetan Book of the Dead.
I'm not crazy, north by northwest, as Hamlet says,
but the ghosts are chasing me, one's wearing a fez.
(Article changed on Nov 12, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST)