 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 1/4/22

Sonnet Six Pack: England, Home Sweet Home

By   No comments, 2 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


'Glenridding and Ellswater Lake'
(Image by Breizh33)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet Six Pack: England, Home Sweet Home

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

I. Lake District Blues

I'm fond of what they say about the Lakes.

It's true that they convey je ne sais quoi

up the yin-yang, or even qua qua qua;

Cumbria is a place for tea and cakes,

but also for a quick roll in the hey.

If they'd only shoot the iPhone tourists

with their I Survived X tees (borists),

so I could enjoy the clouds in peace. Yay!

Not really shoot them. I'm a pacifist,

a do-unto-other-ist. Tough year though.

Frankly, I've had too many rows to hoe.

I'm a punch-drunk turn-the-cheek masochist.

In the quaint postcard cottage warmed with peat,

Jenny and I make love, rinse and repeat.

.

Ruskin Museum 18-06-2015 14-17-18.JPG
Ruskin Museum 18-06-2015 14-17-18.JPG
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Paul Hermans)   Details   Source   DMCA

II. At the Ruskin Museum

Jesus, the guy was a monster of high intellect.

I could not read enough of him. Well, I could,

but I didn't. And true, probably I should.

Ruskin sure had that Vision Thang. I genuflect

before the almighty mind of his reasoning

and the explications of perfected beauty

bound up in his Stones of Venice. Its poetry

nuancing the cathedral's seasoning;

the handiwork of generations seen

in the space, spires and bones of its being;

the Gothic mentality and seeing --

the horror, the horror -- the Divine Mean.

Jenny, waiting, said, qua took you so long?

Kids whining in the car, chaos in song.

.

Shakespeare grave -Stratford-upon-Avon -3June2007.
Shakespeare grave -Stratford-upon-Avon -3June2007.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: David Jones)   Details   Source   DMCA

III. The Bard's Bones

I just don't know why we even bothered

checking into Shakespeare's past in Avon.

At the church he's supposedly smothered

in -- dirt and rat sh*t and time -- you smell con;

his head is missing, like Yorick was here

etched on a toilet's wall, it hits you

that the Bard has been made to disappear,

or maybe Sotheby's winks at the few.

It's a story best handled with kid gloves.

So many theories out there already.

He torched the Globe. Foul slumlord. Had gay loves.

Reconnoitering the past? Hold steady.

As the Bard becomes more like Hamlet's ghost,

it's time to kick some tyrant king's ass. Toast?

.

6/8 Vintage W O Bentley waitng in line for the Chunnel.
6/8 Vintage W O Bentley waitng in line for the Chunnel.
(Image by adamnsinger)   Details   DMCA

IV. The Chunnel of Love

You are supposed to stay inside your car

once they load you onto the Chunnel train,

but I notice in the rear and side view

mirrors that hanky panky is astew.

There's a blonde in an MG. I strain

to see if she might be a movie star.

One thing's sure: She's an eyeful of honey,

with the retinue of New Wave Frenchy

types around her ride, allures keened to bite.

Oops, she just told one guy to "fly a kite."

I start laughing and Jenny pulls at me;

she wants to know what's so goddamn funny.

I explained to Jenny and she just yucked --

Maybe Getlink should be renamed Getfucked.

.

Blackpool
Blackpool
(Image by A S Morton)   Details   DMCA

V. Blackpool on the Way Back

I dunno, I don't want to judge, but, jeesh, the place

looked like it went down with Brian London -- kapowed

by pre-rope/a/dope Ali 1966 --

and the whole place stayed down for the eight count. Dems tricks.

We stayed there for the night, but no sleep. A cat meowed,

really caterwauled, giving virtue to disgrace.

Well, do I have anything positive to say?

I came away with a deeper insight to time.

Felt, for instance, that I knew the Beatles better,

the early years, way before their hit, "The Letter."

Wait, that was The Box Tops. And O dear, my good blime,

I meant Liverpool. Black. Bile. Liver. Well. okay.

Still, the rates were sensible, a few quid, few bob,

but coulda done without the cat prowling for knob.

.

Chocolate display
Chocolate display
(Image by James E. Petts)   Details   DMCA

VI. A Harrod's Harrow

One of those places that for some reason

folks go to browse wares, yowl at the prices,

and still end up buying a Harrod's tee shirt,

strangely wearing it proudly, an ad's dirt.

I've heard talk there of Princess Di, mices

(sic) spilling the beans, gossipy treason

of how Charles or Elvis or fuckin Tom Jones

mucked up something somewhere in time. Ears stare.

I note folks suddenly talking high posh:

Outside, "Goddamn my life!" In here, "Oh gosh."

Yes, if you're wondering, I got dragged in here.

I should be home boobing tube, smoking bones.

But while we're living in England, sight see,

sayeth the lord of commerce. Hey, it's free.

Pretense and sham everywhere you go.

So, Rodney King, I think the answer's No.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: Don't Walk Away Rene (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/04/2022
Mega Sonnet Batch: 20 Takes on Turkey (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/02/2022
Sonnet: A New Year's Day: Let's See Together (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/02/2022
View All 286 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet: Don't Walk Away Rene (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/04/2022
Mega Sonnet Batch: 20 Takes on Turkey (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/02/2022
Sonnet: A New Year's Day: Let's See Together (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/02/2022
View All 253 Articles in "Sonnets"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 