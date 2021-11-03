Sonnet Sequence: Northampton, Mass. (c. the 70s-80s)
by John Kendall Hawkins
I. The CIA on Trial Spring 1987
Before he took Prozac pills that killed him
and disappeared one last time underground,
Abbie gave more protesting one last round
at UMass, told the CIA: quimbrim.
Employing the necessity defense,
they turned the tables on the Langley spooks,
who'd painted the Sandinistas as "gooks"
and gave the Contras tax paid arms and tents.
Barry Freed raised the Pentagon again:
he, Amy, and others were acquitted,
