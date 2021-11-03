

'Abbie Hoffman'

Sonnet Sequence: Northampton, Mass. (c. the 70s-80s) by John Kendall Hawkins .

I. The CIA on Trial Spring 1987 Before he took Prozac pills that killed him and disappeared one last time underground, Abbie gave more protesting one last round at UMass, told the CIA: quimbrim. Employing the necessity defense, they turned the tables on the Langley spooks, who'd painted the Sandinistas as "gooks" and gave the Contras tax paid arms and tents. Barry Freed raised the Pentagon again: he, Amy, and others were acquitted,

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



