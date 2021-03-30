Sonnet: Second-Guessing Your iPod

invasion-of-the-body-snatchers -78_5124
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
There's a war against the human body --
psychosis, colony collapse ahead --
forces and vectors of folly oddly
configured to leave our species for dead.
You've seen it: Invasion of the Snatchers:
one mind after another, body husk
balled up and tossed in the bin, and catchers
round up lammers who have a tell-tale musk.
And me like Donald Sutherland fresh from
Kelly's Heroes, high, whacked, hippy Tank Man
blowing up banks, while reciting my Om,
far out deep inside, a Warhol soup can.
We'll all be ensconced in nonsense that day
they come with new bodies, take ours away.