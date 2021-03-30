Sonnet: Second-Guessing Your iPod

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/30/2021 at 11:22 PM EDT

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



There's a war against the human body --

psychosis, colony collapse ahead --

forces and vectors of folly oddly

configured to leave our species for dead.

You've seen it: Invasion of the Snatchers:

one mind after another, body husk

balled up and tossed in the bin, and catchers

round up lammers who have a tell-tale musk.

And me like Donald Sutherland fresh from

Kelly's Heroes, high, whacked, hippy Tank Man

blowing up banks, while reciting my Om,

far out deep inside, a Warhol soup can.

We'll all be ensconced in nonsense that day

they come with new bodies, take ours away.