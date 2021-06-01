Sonnet: Second Fiddle Blues

by John Kendall Hawkins



Ol' Nero was fiddling again beneath

the moon, falling Pax Americana

in the background, and Copacabana

marimba gourds were shaking their hen's teeth,

as if in celebration of how rare

it is to find a good empire these days

with fire insurance and fireworks displays,

when the known world began to disappear.

This time round the tycoons make their escape

through hatches booby birds made in the mud

of Heraclitus's drained river, blood

is all that remains from Mother Earth's rape.

The experiment just didn't work out;

should have stayed in Eden -- without a doubt.