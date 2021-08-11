

polyester

Sonnet: Scratch and Sniff Me, If You Dare

by John Kendall Hawkins



I woke up this morning with a feeling

I was Divine. Godlike polyester

dazzled and left the square neighbors reeling

as if I were pall-frown Hawthorne's Hester

busting loose from Smallville's closet culture.

My change of habits brought them nervousness.

I sold life insurance for a vulture

and people scratched and sniffed my surfaces.

At lunch I got lost in a Meatball song,

thought: I wouldn't do that either for love

and mooned for that day I'd be free and wrong,

scratching my own itch, all push come to shove.

Of course, there are dark days I don't wake at all,

tremble beneath wool blankets in a ball.