

'Half mast flag, badass fence, an empty telephone booth.'

Sonnet: Rob Kall's Dead: Bottom's Up! by John Kendall Hawkins .

Rob Kall caught Covid and I hope he's dead to the world, asleep, and gently snoozing in a fine feathery oversized bed with fantasy lives of his own choosing. Why OpEd chose that obit pic worries the wild spirit and dishevels the soul, for it inspires half-mast tears, false horries. Will death get him to his membership goal? When I die Rob can kiss my SSA benefits, a low-yielding RIB, but hey. Talking Heads, psycho killer qu'est-ce que sais? Rob knew that was America today. I'm gonna miss Rob when he's really dead: Let's hope he fully recovers instead. horries, plural noun (South Africa): The horrors', delirium tremens



John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



