

Roller Coaster

Sonnet: Paragon Park, Park Your Paragon by John Kendall Hawkins .

It's a roller coaster ride and I feel full of weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Woke from a crazy quilt dream full of zeal free of meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! No more karma rides, Janus-faced self-Taos, or guilt trips through jungle rushes deep inside; desire's kaput (kick of the foot), my cows have come home from moonlit pastures with pride. Paragon Park before my balls had dropped provided hours of negative G fun, high speed falling through inner space, chop-chopped toward obliteration -- and I'm done! I don't know whatever became of me but thank god almighty at last I'm free.

John Kendall Hawkins

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



