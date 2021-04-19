Sonnet: Paragon Park, Park Your Paragon

Roller Coaster
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It's a roller coaster ride and I feel
full of weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Woke from a crazy quilt dream full of zeal
free of meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
No more karma rides, Janus-faced self-Taos,
or guilt trips through jungle rushes deep inside;
desire's kaput (kick of the foot), my cows
have come home from moonlit pastures with pride.
Paragon Park before my balls had dropped
provided hours of negative G fun,
high speed falling through inner space, chop-chopped
toward obliteration -- and I'm done!
I don't know whatever became of me
but thank god almighty at last I'm free.