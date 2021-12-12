Sonnet: P.T. Barnum's Sucker Circus Convention

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Nearby is a circus filled with kennelhead clowns

barkers mad, juggling their ancient blue balled 'mystique'

under the Big Tent, where liars roar. Unhappy frowns

on faces of the wanna-bee crowd -- a mad clique

of act-alikes hungry for the return of Dark

energy, black hole vampires of light, from caskets

creaking open; undead viruses come to spark

a fire of rage; bad yokel eggs from hell's hand baskets.

They need to be put down like rabid gods foaming

at the mouth, sneering their disease at the junkyard fence

between us and them, alpha-omega gloaming;

bubbling universes slobbering, Pavlov tense.

Somewhere along the line psychopaths took the reins

and conspired with AIs to seed the fertile plains.