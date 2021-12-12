'Under the Big Top'
Sonnet: P.T. Barnum's Sucker Circus Convention
by John Kendall Hawkins
Nearby is a circus filled with kennelhead clowns
barkers mad, juggling their ancient blue balled 'mystique'
under the Big Tent, where liars roar. Unhappy frowns
on faces of the wanna-bee crowd -- a mad clique
of act-alikes hungry for the return of Dark
energy, black hole vampires of light, from caskets
creaking open; undead viruses come to spark
a fire of rage; bad yokel eggs from hell's hand baskets.
They need to be put down like rabid gods foaming
at the mouth, sneering their disease at the junkyard fence
between us and them, alpha-omega gloaming;
bubbling universes slobbering, Pavlov tense.
Somewhere along the line psychopaths took the reins
and conspired with AIs to seed the fertile plains.